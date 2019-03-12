Nigeria 2019 Govnorship list: Di new, di returning, di suspended and di inconclusive

Image copyright Reuters

Kano don join Benue, Sokoto, Adamawa, Bauchi and Plateau states wey Nigeria election office declare say di election dey inconclusive.

Even for Edo State House of Assembly, di Orhionmwon II constituency election bin dey inconclusive on top palava plus including ballot snatching.

Tori dey land say di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don already ask dia supporters to tanda onto INEC head for di kontri as for five out of di six states wey dem results dey inconclusive, na PDP dey lead.

Wetin dey make election dem to dey inconclusive?

Image example INEC Chief Returning Officer Professor BB Shehu as e declare di Kano Govnorship Election Incoclusive

According to law, INEC fit call an election inconclusive if di number of cancelled votes big pass di number of votes di candidate wey score pass take beat im runner-up.

Di cancellation of results for some parts fit be on top insecurity for some areas or even suspicion of wuru-wuru or ballots wey pipo no cast well-well.

Wetin go come happun afta?

Image example Party supporters and journalists for Gov. Samuel Ortom house afta INEC declare im election inconclusive

Di constitution tok say, e suppose take seven days afta dem announce di election result for dem to arrange for anoda election for di state.

Dis election go dey between di candidate wey get di most number of votes overall and di candidate wey win for di most local goment areas.

But according to di returning officers for di six states wey go do re-run elections, di re-run dey hold, twenty- one days afta di cancelled election.

E go also hold only for di polling units wia di cancelled ballots comot from.

Who win di conclusive state govnorship elections?

Image example Pesin dey celebrate Abdullahi Sule as e become govnor-elect for Nasarawa State

INEC don dey wind down for di result announcement for di 29 states wey get govnorship candidates and dey announce winners.

As e be so, dis na di confam list of those wey INEC don announce as winners.