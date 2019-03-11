Image copyright Getty Images Image example Champions League sack push Real Madrid for bring back Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane on Monday return come back to Real Madrid as di club manager just 10 months afta im waka comot from di club.

Zidane replace Santiago Solari wey bin dey in charge for less than five months.

Zidane 46 years bin bi midfielder for Real Madrid and e komot for de club for May afta e helep de club for win championship league trophy three straight taims.

Just now, Real dey for number three position for La Liga table wit 12 points for back leaders, Barcelona.

Real di bring back Zidane afta de club loss for Real Valladolid on Sunday and afta Real drop out of champions league qualifiers den Ajax grab de position.

De 4-1 loss for dia backside and 5-3 total loss for Dutch side na de final tin weh push Real president Florentino Perez to bring back Zidane.

Dis defeat weh real suffer from Ajax follow two straight defeats for Barcelona during de El Classico 1-0 and for La Liga deh also suffer 3-0 bashing for Copa del Rey.

Zidane bin resign afta e lead real Madrid for defeat Liverpool for win Champions League title. De club den hire Julen Lopetegui for replace e before World Cup but deh sack e sharp sharp.

Den four and half months afta Real fire e too.

Solari weh e bin bi assistant team boss den take over before deh give e contract weh e suppose end for number 13 November 2021.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zidane don ready for go back for Real Madrid

Which work di wait for Zidane ?

Even if e no reach one year weh Zidane lef de giants e go get for build de team afta de championship League winning spree suddenly end for shameful way last week-end.

E go also get for find beta replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo weh e komot join Juventus wit karim Benzima.

Most of de players no get bright future for Real laik Ramos weh e don make 14 year but e no dey inside president Perez e good books. Bale go leave de club because e no get good relationship with fans weh deh mock de player e nova stay.