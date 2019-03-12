Image copyright Nigeria Senate

Nigeria election bodi INEC say on Thursday 14 February, dem go present Certificates of Return to all those wey win National Assembly elections wey dem do 23rd February 2019.

Dem sama warning say na only those wey dia name dey for di INEC website as pipo wey win suppose show, as some candidates election still dey hang.

So far, na 100 senators out of di 109 wey suppose make up di 9th assembly, INEC don announce. Those wey win di rerun elections dem do March 9 neva enta di list yet.

As e be so for di 100 senatorial seats, Nigeria ruling party APC get 62 while PDP get 37 and YPP get one.

