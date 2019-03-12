Image copyright Air Peace

Nigerian airline Air Peace don admit say dem order di Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, but say di manufacturers neva deliver am to dem as e still dey design.

Dis na afta di Ethiopian Airlines wey crash on Sunday, wey investigators confam say di plane type na di Boeing 737 Max 8.

Since den, some oda kontris like China, Ethiopia and Singapore don say make operators wey get dat kain aircraft pause first, make dem torchlight am wella. Dis same aircraft bin also crash for October 2018 for di hand of Indonesia Air.

Na dat one make some pipo for Nigeria begin shake small-small, wey make Air Peace release statement to clear as things be.

Air Peace tok tok pesin Chris Iwarah wey sign di statement, say dem wan make pipo relax as dem dey follow di mata and wan make dia customers safe.

Dem also add say dem trust Boeing and aviation authorities to address di issues afta dem finish wit di investigations on top di plane.