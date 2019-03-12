Image copyright LUIS TATO

Many pipo for Kano State northwest Nigeria wake up to di sound of police siren for dia area afta INEC declare result of di state govnorship election as inconclusive on Monday.

Tension dey high for di state since afta Saturday elections and some pipo tell BBC Pidgin say dem neva comot from wia dem dey leave for 3 days now.

BBC try contact Kano Police Command to know why dia men dey waka-waka for di city but im phone dey switched off. Many pipo dey reason say based on INEC decison for di election, security pipo go wan make sure say peace dey everywhere for di city.

Before Chief Returning Officer Professor B.B Shehu declare di election as inconclusive, PDP bin dey lead wit 1,020,465 votes while APC dey behind wit 987,459 votes afta dem count 44 local goment areas inside di state.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje say make pipo maintain peace and order for di state and make dem no do anything wey go bring breakdown of law and order.

Dis na from di statement wey di govnor tok tok pesin Salihu Tanko Yasakai release on Monday night.