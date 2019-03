Image copyright Getty Images

Di risk say UK go still dey tied to EU rules afta Brexit neva change even afta UK Prime Minister, Theresa May do some changes to her Brrxit deal.

British attorney general Geoffrey Cox na im raise dis concern on Tuesday as im dey answer lawmakers questions for di House of Commons.

Inside im advice, Cox tok say e no get any international lawful way for UK to comot without di EU agreement.

But im add say di extra assurance wey Madam May give go reduce di risk say UK no go fit comot again, if tok-tok wit EU no get any head.

Cox say im decision to back di Brexit deal na about political mata and im dey ginger oda lawmakers make dem follow back di deal.