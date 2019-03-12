Image copyright Other

Nigeria election office INEC on Tuesday night announce say na on 23 March dem go do supplementary vote for states wia dem declare di 9 March Govnorship elections inconclusive.

Na for six states including Kano, Benue, Sokoto, Adamawa, Bauchi and Plateau states na im INEC declare di govnorship election inconclusive.

INEC explain say na sake of magomago and failure to use card reader for voting unit wia e suppose work na im make dem cancel votes for areas wey make six states govnorship election become inconclusive.

Di election office say on Wednesday 13 March dem go publish di exact constituency and polling units wia di elections go hold for both state house of assembly and govnorship dem bin declare inconclusive.

INCONCLUSIVE! mata dey happun wen di difference between di winning party and di party wey dey behind no big pass di di total number of voters for places wia election no hold. Wen dis kain tin happun di election office go need conduct fresh election for those places to decide di winner.