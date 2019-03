Image copyright Getty Images

One plane wey bin dey go Malaysia from Saudi Arabia make sharp U-turn afta one of di passengers discover say she forget her pikin for airport.

Di pilot gats divert from him Kuala Lumpur route back to Jeddah after di passenger tell cabin crew say she don forget her pikin.

Video wia di pilot bin call di pipo wey dey air control, to collect permission to turn back go viral on top social media.

For di video, di pilot they ask if dem fit come back because passenger forget her baby for di terminal. E add say di woman dey refuse to continue di flight. Di air control pipo come give dem permission.

Authorities for air control add say dem never see dat kain tin before.

Saudia Airlines never comment on top di situation or give update on wetin happun with di mama and di pikin.

But pipo comot on top social media to chook mouth inside di mata.

