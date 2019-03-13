Life never return to normal for Kano, North-West Nigeria, as tension still hook pipo dia afta INEC declare di govnorship result dia as inconclusive.

Tori be say residents dey fear say small tin still fit cause kata kata as supporters from di two main parties, APC and PDP dey vex.

Abubakar Isa na businessman wey dey stay Kano and e tell BBC Pidgin say dis na di first time wey di state go experience inconclusive elections and na di reason why uncertainty and some tension dey.

"We never experience inconclusive before, we dey used to INEC declaring winner and now dis one make pipo dey fear and some businesses no gree open but Emir of Kano speech yesterday go epp calm people down to continue dia normal life before rerun elections."

Kano Emir HRH Sanusi Lamido for speech wey im give on Tuesday call pipo make dem maintain peace as tension still dey high and e commend Wakil for di good work wey im dey do for di state.

INEC Chief Returning Officer Professor BB Shehu declare di 9 March Govnorship Election for Kano State Inconclusive afta PDP bin dey lead wit 1,020,465 votes while APC bin dey behind wit 987,459 votes afta dem count votes from all di 44 local goment areas inside di state.

Na 10 days remain for INEC to do anoda rerun election.

Some of di residents for Kano tell BBC Pidgin say na after that and declaration of pesin wey win na im normal life fit continue.

Meanwhile di tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna tok say rumour wey dey go round say dem don remove commissioner of Police Muhammad Wakil no be true.

Fake News bin dey go round di city on Tuesday say IGP don replace Wakil with Sule Bature as some pipo no happy with am during elections time.

"Di rumour wey dey spread say dem don remove Muhammad Wakil as CP for Kano no be true. Wakil dey kamkpe for Kano." Dis na wetin PPRO tok.