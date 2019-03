One three story building don collapse for Itafaji, Lagos Island.

E never dey clear how many pipo trap inside but tori be say one primary school dey ontop di building plus oda residential apartments wey dey di building too.

Emergency and rescue services dey di scene of di incident.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.