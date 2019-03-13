Parts of Ghana chop massive dumsor one month after new power company PDS take over

Image copyright Getty Images

Parts of Ghanaian capital Accra start dey experience massive dumsor barely one month after new power company, Power Distribution Services (PDS) take over from Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

People start dey bore PSD who start dey quench lights barely one month after dem take over from ECG.

Major towns for Western den Central parts of Accra no dey get power supply, de situation make people start dey question dema competence sake expectations be say dem for deliver better pass ECG who dem take over from.

Also, some parts of Northern Ghana also chop dumsor sake of de massive power outages for different parts of de country, people start dey describe PSD as 'proper dumsor services.'

According to Power Distribution Services blame de situation on technical challenges, but dem dey try identify di problem den fix am as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, for Northern Ghana Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) say dem dey experience "system failure" sake of that de lights dey quench.

See some of de reactions from some Ghanaians about de current power situation for Ghana.

Power Distribution Services (PDS) takeover from Electricity Company of Ghana for February 2019, so say dem go deliver quality electricity supply den make profits on top.