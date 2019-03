Image copyright @FAAN_Official

Nigeria goment on Wednesday place ban on Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft make dem no operate for di kontri airspace.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika announce di latest ban afta di end of di weekly meeting of di Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Already Ethiopia Airline oga don draw ear give di whole world say make dem ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft until e dey clear say dem dey safe to fly.

Many kontris don already suspend di plane after one of di airline jet crash on Sunday minutes after take-off wey kill 157 pipo.

Oga Sirika tell tori pipo say di decision dey come afta di Ethiopia airline of di same type crash on Sunday wia 157 pipo die.

Nigeria Minister of Aviation also add say dem don "issue directive say no operators wit 737 (8) or (9) should operate into or out of our airport."

With dis development, Nigeria don follow China and Ethiopia to ban di use of di Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights.