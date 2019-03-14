Authorities for Lagos South-West Nigeria say dem go officially close rescue operation today afta dem rescue over 40 pipo from di site of di building collapse for Ita Faaji.

General Manager of di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Adeshina Tiamiyu wey confam di figure say dem never fit give actual figure of who die yet or who dey di building.

As at on Wednesday, tori be say na like 11 pipo don die.

Tiamiyu also shake head ontop di mata of di plenti crowd wey gada di site wen di incident happun.

Image example Rescue operation don reach ground zero

"Although we get support from pipo especially di residents I also wan say too many pipo affect di rescue operation and dat one no dey acceptable."

"I no fit give specific number now of di casualty figure since we still dey chook eye but we go issue statement by di end of di day."

"We advise pipo wey dey find dia pipo to go Island General."

Tiamiyu tok say dem carry some pipo go Island General hospital , Igbobi, Gbagada General and Private hospitals.

Tiamiyu deny tori say e pass 100 school pikin dem wey dey di building.

"Social media tori of ova 100 pupils no true."

"Di proprietor dey involve for di incident, she no dey stable condition for now."