Image copyright Adesua Etomi don cover Vogue magazine Image example Adesua Etomi wey be di wife of Banky W, na one of di four women for di cover of American Vogue magazine latest issue.

Di face of one Nollywood actress on Thursday appear for di cover of Vogue magazine to celebrate women wey get talent all over di world.

Adesua Etomi Wellington wey be di wife of singer Banky W, na one of di fourteen global superstars wey di magazine dey celebrate for 14 kontris.

Di April 2019 issue wey dem tag "The Global Issue" get two covers wey dey celebrate 14 global superstars for 14 kontris.

Born in Nigeria, Adesua Etomi school for Coventry and study drama for University of Wolverhampton.

She star for movies like The Wedding Party (2016) and even also for di sequel.

For her interview with Vogue, Adesua tok say she "love, love, love Nollywood" and she feel like say na her "responsibility along with a lot of other performers, to grow her."