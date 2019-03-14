Adesua Etomi follow cover Vogue Magazine
Di face of one Nollywood actress on Thursday appear for di cover of Vogue magazine to celebrate women wey get talent all over di world.
- 2019 Elections: "First of all, I neva even hia of dis initiative!!" - Simi
- Meet di tailor wey break internet wit Ebuka agbada
Adesua Etomi Wellington wey be di wife of singer Banky W, na one of di fourteen global superstars wey di magazine dey celebrate for 14 kontris.
Di April 2019 issue wey dem tag "The Global Issue" get two covers wey dey celebrate 14 global superstars for 14 kontris.
Born in Nigeria, Adesua Etomi school for Coventry and study drama for University of Wolverhampton.
She star for movies like The Wedding Party (2016) and even also for di sequel.
For her interview with Vogue, Adesua tok say she "love, love, love Nollywood" and she feel like say na her "responsibility along with a lot of other performers, to grow her."