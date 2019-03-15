Image copyright Getty Images

Imo Sate Governor, Rochas Okorocha say di Independent National Electoral Commissiondey plan special event to present am with im own certificate of return.

E tok this one for press conference for Abuja wia im add say im no understand how pesin go win elections and dem go remove im name for di list.

Di govnor bin dey react afta INEC issues certificates to lawmakers wey win for di 2019 elections but dem no include am.

Okorocha name miss from di list of senators-elect wey INEC bin publish on Monday 11 March, 2019 afta dem declare Okorocha winner of di Imo West Senatorial District for di 23 February election.

Although Okorocha tok say INEC never still tell am why dem remove im name from di list, INEC Returning Officer, Innocent Ibeabuchi bin tell BBC News Pidgin say im dey under duress wen im declare

di election join bodi bin tok say im officials announce result under pressure for Imo state.

Okorocha appeal to di commission to release iim certificate say make INEC no make im political opponents use dem to hold back im political career.

INEC don give certificate of return to 100 senator-elect for di kontri.

Out of di hundred senator-elect wey collect dia certificate, 62 of dem na APC, 37 PDP and YPP get one pesin. Na afta dis one dem go swear dem in for di 9th National Assembly.