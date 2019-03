Lagos State goment don begin manual demolition of buildings wey dem mark for demolition for Freeman Street for Ita-Faaji for Lagos Island.

Dis dey come after di collapse of di three-storey building for di same area on Wednesday March 13.

Local reports suggest say di authorities been don serve dozens of houses demolition notice before now.

At least 11 pio die and dem rescue 50 pipo alive from di collapse building wey primary school been dey alive.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities for Lagos State officially close rescue operation for di site of di collapse