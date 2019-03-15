Image copyright ANADOLU AGENCY

Kano state Police command say dem don confam di dead bodi of one Lebanese engineer wey kidnappers gbab on Tuesday morning for di State.

Di expatriate Sagir Ahmed, wey dey work wit Triacta Construction Company bin dey work for di underpass bride wey dey for Dangi roundabout by Zoo road before dem kidnap am.

Di Command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confam give BBC Pidgin tori pesin say dem see di dead bodi under di Zaria Road Bridge on Thursday evening and dem don carri am go deposit for Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

According to Haruna, investigation don start to find out how kidnappers take gbab and kill am.

E add say dem don contact im immediate family members while dem don begin arrangement to carri im body go im home kontri for burial.

Oga Haruna also promise di family of di expatriate engineer say dem must find out di kidnappers wey do dis kain bad tin.

Local tori bin report say four suspected gunmen bin kidnap di expatriate Engineer, wey come from Lebanon early on Tuesday.