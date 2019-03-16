Image example Di jaguda last sotay on Monday afta election for some parts of di state pipo gats do hands up to go work

Di Independent National Electoral Commission don release di report of di Fact finding Committee wey chook eye into wetin cause gbege for Rivers State wey make dem suspend electoral processes for di governorship and state assembly elections on Sunday 10 March, 2019.

According to di statement wey di oga for Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye sign, im say dem establish say di elections take place for most polling units for di State and dem announce results.

Okoye say di results of 17 out of 23 local goment dey di hand of di Commission and dem don already do declaration and return for 21 out of di 32 State constituencies before di suspension happen.

Di report also find out say some sojas and jaguda pipo invade some collation centres come intimidate and arrest some election officials and scatter di collation process.

Image example Dem dey do strict screening of pipo wey dey enta di building wey include tori pipo and INEC Staff and Adhoc Staff

INEC for di statement say dem no like wetin some sojas and jaguda pipo do to spoil di election process and di will of pipo, come add say dem dey committed to complete di collation process wia dem don already announce results

INEC say dem go engage security agencies for national level and di Inter-Agency Consultative Committee for State level to demand neutral and professional security pipo to make peaceful environment so dem fit complete di elections.

INEC go release di detail on how dem go take complete di election for Rivers State by March 20.