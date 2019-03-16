Uncompleted Building collapse for Ibadan

Image example Di collapse happun for di Sogoye area of Ibadan

Dem don rescue seven pipo from under di uncompleted building wey collapse for Ibadan Oyo state, South West Nigeria, on Friday.

Police tok say dem still dey do rescue efforts for di site and neva tok wen dem go stop.

Di collapse happun for di Sogoye area of Ibadan.

Dis one dey happun days afta anoda building collapse kill twenty pipo for Lagos Island.

Police commissioner for di state, Shina Olukola bin tell tori pipo say rescue operations still dey happun for di area, as dem dey wait excavators to come comot di pipo wey still dey under di building.

Olukolu tok say di police dey collabo with State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and oda joinbodi dem to save as many pipo as dem fit save from di disaster.

E no dey clear weda anybodi die inside di building collapse and authorities neva fit confam am give tori pipo.

But pipo wey dey stay di area tell BBC say all di pipo wey bin dey inside don comot now.