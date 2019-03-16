Image example Army plus police pipo block road afta election for some parts of Port- Harcourt on top kasala

Di Nigeria Army don set up 9 man Committee to chook eye inside how dia men conduct demsef during di 2019 General Elections.

Inside statement wey di Acting Army Tok tok pesin Col. Sagir Musa sign, e say di Committee go investigate all reports against dem to see weda or not na true.

Dem go also chook eye inside di alleged attempt to assassinate Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and di tins wey lead to di death of Lt. Kurmi as well as serious injury to oda sojas for di State.

Di Committee go also visit all di States wey get issues about di conduct of elections and sidon with oda civil society groups, sister security agencies and State Governors wey accuse di Army.

Dis one dey come afta pipo point finger give Army say dem interfere, cause kata kata during di 2019 elections.

Maj. Gen. T. A. Gagariga na im go head di committee wey go submit dia report by month end for March 31 2019.