Gov. Wike promise N200m to family of lecturer wey die from election day shooting for Rivers

Rivers State Governor dey sign condelence register of late Dr Ferry Gberegbe

Di gbege wey happun during Rivers State 2019 Governorship election neva still comot from di mouth of pipo as one lecturer wey bullet touch, Dr Ferry Gberegbe don die today.

Late Dr Ferry Gberegbe wey be resident Lecturer for KenPoly Bori and PDP Khana collation agent, die afta dem bin admit am for hospital because of di gunshot wound wey hit am for belle.

Student wey im don teach plus friends for social media don even begin dey send dia condolence as soon as dem hear di news.

RIP

Dr. Ferry Gberegbe.



This is one killing too many... I am so pained right now. — franklin (@frankynjoku) March 16, 2019

Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, a PDP collation agent in the March 9th 2019 Governorship election, who was shot by compromised security personnel at Khana LGA collation centre, for defending the will of the people, died today. His family demand justice for him. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/QwYivJKB16 — Deinibiteim M. Harry (@HDeinibiteim) March 16, 2019

My dearest lecturer, mentor, father, advisor and you pushed me to excellence. I will miss you. RIP Ferry Gberegbe pic.twitter.com/97DQBJlmkD — mbaka kenneth (@kennethmbaka) March 16, 2019

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike don announce on Saturday say hand of justice go take ova di mata to make sure say dem find di pesin wey shoot Gberegbe.

"We go set up Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ensure say di culprits get justice."

Governor Wike wey tok dis during di time e lead Rivers State leaders for condolence visit to di family of di lecturer, also announce to give N200 million scholarship to di four children of late lecturer.

"Make di mama of di pikin di children go open dedicated account for each of dem. Di State Goment go pay N50 million to each of di four children for dia education."

Meanwhile, di Police Public Relations Officer for Police inside Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni tell BBC Pidgin say di State CID dey investigate everi complain wey concern election crisis and violence for di state and im no fit tok on dis case in particular.