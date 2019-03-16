Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example Kaduna State dey also suffer from herdsmen attacks. One policeman dey for di village of Bakin Kogi, for 24 February 2017

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don advise di actors for di kasala wey happun for inside Kaduna State to understand say violence no get winners, but losers for both sides of di conflict.

Di President tok dis as im dey react to di gbege wey happun for Kaduna State on Saturday.

E say: "I dey deeply troubled wit di fact say pipo dey treat life anyhow and pipo dey get joy if dem shed di blood of odas or pesin wey dem see as enemies."

"No responsible leader go fit go sleep wit happy mind if im to see im citizens dey killi-killi one anoda on account of ethnic and religious bigotry"

"Violence no go fit be di solution to all dis conflicts."

On Saturday, Kaduna State Goment confam say some bad pipo wey go attack Nandu village inside Sanga LGA for early mor-mor kill nine citizens. Governor Nasir El-Rufai sympathise wit survivors and di families of di victims afta security agencies brief dem wetin happun. "Security agencies don brief Kaduna State Goment about di killing of nine pesin by criminal elements wey go attack Nandu village inside Sanga LGA for di early hours of today," di statement from Kaduna goment bin tok. "Di goment condemns dis attack on di live and security of citizens and appeals to our communities to resist those wey no want peace."

Meanwhile, President Buhari also don beg di communities wey dey war wit each oda to stop to dey block National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA work to deliver food, medicines and temporary house to di victims of di violence.