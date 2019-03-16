Rivers Election 2019: Party don drag INEC go court

Di governorship candidate for Social Democratic Party SDP Precious Elekima don drag INEC go court say make dem declare am as winner of di governorship election for di state.

Elekima tell BBC Pidgin say, "afta di 48 hours I ask make dem declare me di winner because I get results from di field and na open secret say after voting and counting, dem no enter results sheets and tins go wrong. So as far as I dey concern I dey entitled to my victory and I don tell dem like dat."

But Governor Nyesom Wike wey be di Candidate for Peoples Democratic Party PDP tell members say make dem no fear say di whole drama for Rivers State "for di end, e go be sweet victory. Di will of Rivers pipo go prevail."

But di African Democratic Congress ADC say di only way to resolve di claims by PDP, AAC/APC and SDP na for INEC to release di number of accredited voters as di smart card readers record wey INEC National Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu order say go dey compulsory for di elections.

Dem say dis one go show di pipo wey commit electoral fraud wit di results wey dem say dem get and di margin of di fraud go show well well since plenty pipo no come out to vote sake of voter apathy.

ADC come add say, "Abuja must sacrifice INEC Rivers State if dem compromise and any oda pesin wey dey involved and expose any collabo to manipulate by using di smart card readers record to show results wey dey fly upandan and if e pass, e show say na fake results so dem go dey disqualified and change INEC officials."

Victor Fingesi of Action Democratic Party ADP say di suspension wey INEC na welcome development sake of di heavy military presence for di election day and high level of vote buying wey happen.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say dem want make INEC kuku cancel di whole election do fresh elections.