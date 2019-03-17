Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don accuse di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say dem no gree obey court order to give PDP access to all di election materials for di February 23, 2019 presidential election.

PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar bin file for Court of Appeal to ask make INEC allow PDP chook eye for di register and oda important documents wey dem use for di election.

On March 6, court bin give PDP and Atiku go ahead.

Di party tok say dem don write give INEC two times but di election commission no wan gree give dem.

PDP accuse Prof Yakubu Mahmood say im dey try frustrate dia court waka unto say di documents go show say na Atiku win di election.

PDP sama warning give INEC say if dem continue to dey delay, e fit cause public hatred.