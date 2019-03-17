Ethiopian Airlines crash: Relatives mourn dia loved ones wey die

Image copyright Reuters Image example Some family members say di only time wey dem fit get small peace na if dem collect small body part of dia family.

Ceremonies dey happun for Ethiopia and Kenya for di 157 victims of last week Ethiopia Airlines plane crash.

Relatives cry and knack demsef ontop di red coffin for di Ethiopian victims for Holy Trinity Cathedral wey dey di capital, Addis Ababa.

Some of di coffins contain soil from di crash site because e still no dey possible to recover di bodies now.

Authorities bin tell di families say e fit reach up to six months for dem to identify all di victim body dem.

Ethiopian Airlines staff gada for di Bole International Airport im memory of dia fellow workers wey die ontop Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight 302 wey dey fly go Kenyan capital, Nairobi, Reuters news agency bin report.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Large crowd gada for di Holy Trinity Cathedral for Addis Ababa

For Nairobi, relatives of some of di 36 Kenyan victims, and diplomats from some of di more than 30 kontris wey dia citizens die for di crash, gada to pay dia respects for one Ethiopian Orthodox church wey dey di city.

BBC tori pesin Ferdinand Omondi, wey dey di ceremony, tok say di sorrow full evriwia as dem ligt candles and do prayers. Many of dem wear all white for body.

Some relatives told our reporter say di only time wey dem fit get small peace na if dem collect small body part of dia family.

One family member "We no go rest until dem give us di real body or body part of our loved ones."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Ethiopian victims include di eight crew - fellow workers remember dia colleagues

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wetin cause di crash still dey unknown

Authorities don advise relatives of di passengers wey die for di incident to bring DNA samples come Addis Ababa office or any oda overseas office of Ethiopian Airlines.

Families suppose get death certificates in about two weeks' time.

'Sorrow of di world'

Pipo wey dey mourn for Bole International Airport hold white flowers, wey be di traditional colour of mourning for Ethiopia.

"Our deep sorrow no fit bring dem back," one Orthodox priest wey wear black turban and gown tell di crowd wey gada for di airport.

"Dis na sorrow of di world," im tok, as Ethiopian Airlines staff cry like say tomorrow no dey, according to Reuters.

Kontris across di world stop all flights wit di 737 Max 8 and 9 plane afta di 10 March crash.

Ethiopia transport minister Dagmawit Moges tok on Saturday say e fit take "long time" before investigators to find di cause of di crash wey involve di new aeroplane.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example White flowers full near wia di crash happun

Ethiopia investigation into di crash dey get support from teams around di world, including di US and France.

Earlier today, France investigators wey torchlight di plane flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) - wey dem dey call black box - don announce today say dem check di information inside finish and dem don hand efritin back to Ethiopian authorities.

