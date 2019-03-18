National Assembly: 4 tins wey go determine di next Senate President, Speaker

Image copyright @NGRSENATE

Di certificate of return wey Nigerian lawmakers collect from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 14 March don prepare di ground for di leadership battle of di kontri National Assembly.

Some time for June dis year, di lawmakers go do dia inauguration into di 9th assembly.

But di kwesion for di mouth of many Nigerians na who go become di senate president and speaker of di House of Representatives.

APC tok tok pesin Lanre Issa-Onilu say di party don learn from dia mistake for 2015 and dem don ready to make sure say di principal officers of di National Assembly go work according hand in hand wit di president move di kontri forward.

Some of di factors wey go determine who become leaders for di National Assembly na:

Zoning

Di ruling party say dis time dem go zone all di principal offices for di national assembly. Dis according to oga Onilu na to ensure say na pipo from dat particular zone go fit contest for dat position.

E also explain say di party leadership go soon meet to give di zoning formula wey go guide di lawmakers and dat di National Working committee of di party go soon meet to come up wit di zoning formula.

Ranking

Those wey go get ogbonge position for di 9th assembly na those wey don tey for national Assembly.

Dis mean say newcomer no go fit contest for di post of any of di principal offices. Instead, dem go give beta consideration to those wey don tey plus some governors because of dia influence.

Good record/Public opinion

For any of di lawmakers to think say e go contest for di post of any of di principal office for di 9th assembly, di pesin gaz get good record plus beta public opinion.

Ita Enang wey be Senior Special Assistant to di president on National Assembly mata say any lawmaker wey no get beta public image no go fit make am.

Padi-padi wit oda lawmakers

Anoda major factor wey go quick disqualify anyone wey wan contest na if e no get good rapport wit oda lawmakers.

Oga Enang say dis wan no be joking mata as any lawmaker wey fall short of dis one go just get red card immediately.

Oga Enang explain give say di party dis time go consult widely even wit all di minority parties to ensure say dem come up wit di kain leaders wey go join hand wit di president and make sure say all goment policy work well for di interest of ordinary Nigerians.