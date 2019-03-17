Ambode and Ajimobi suppose compensate victims of building collapse - SERAP

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) don advise di goments of Lagos and Oyo states to compensate di victims of di recent building collapse for dia state and make sure say builders follow construction law.

Deputy director for SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare tok say di goment of dis two state suppose do more to prevent dis collapse not to happun.

"Di Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode and Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi suppose make sure say di victims and dia families get beta solution wey ojoro no go dey, especially for dem to get justice, correct compensation, repair and guarantee say dis kain tin no go ever happun again."

E add say dis building collapse wey happun so na 'sad reminder of di mismanagement, weakness of di regulatory and monitoring regime.'

According to di group, dis tragedy wey happun demand accountability and both Lagos and Oyo states suppose accept responsibility for dis incidents.

Plus shaparly and thoroughly investigate how e take happun witout any partiality, then apologise to di victims, dia families and Nigerians.

SERAP say dem only fit hold building developers and contractors if di two states do di right tin for di harm wey dem don cause.