Former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan don deny tori wey dey fly upandan say im don comot from di People's Democratic Party.

Di former president also deny di tori say im don wash hand comot politics.

Jonathan tok on Sunday through im Media Adviser Ikechukwu Eze say di rumour na fake news wey pipo wey wan find trouble start.

"Dis na tori to cause trouble as di pesin wey publish di fake news claim say di former president tok am for interview wit Nigeria News Agency, (NNA)

"E no get way wia di former president go don speak wit media wey no even dey exist as no media dey bear dat name for di kontri."

Di statement also tok say Jonathan no get any reason to resign membership of PDP di party under which im become Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President.