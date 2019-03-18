Image example Kano goment start work for Gama afta dem declare di Govnoprship election inconclusive for Kano

Residents for Kano North West Nigeria dey give goment side eye afta dem start road and water projects for Gama ward, for Nasarawa local goment.

Gama na one of di most populated areas for Kano wit 40,000 registered voters and na one of di wards wey dem go do re-run election on Saturday March 23.

Some of di problems wey di area get na lack of good road and water but few days ago, Kano state goment don start to dey solve di problem as contractors full everywhere for di area dey do road and water work.

Usman Sani wey dey stay Gama tell BBC Pidgin say, di kain beta-beta projects wey goment dey do for dia area at di moment, show say di inconclusive wey INEC declare ontop di govnorship elections for Kano dey carry dem enter heaven.

"Anybody wey dey stay Gama go tell u say our biggest problems na road and water and about three days ago I just comot in di morning na im I see contractors full everywhere dey work na im I surprise because e don tay wey we dey complain about dis tins."

"Before u know many pipo don gather dey discuss say we dey lucky say dis rerun election go happun for our side na why dis works dey happun." Na so Sani tok.

Image example Usman Sani say di biggest problems for Gama na road and water

Meanwhile di Commissioner of information for Kano Garba Muhammad don deny di tori say na because of say Gama get 40,000 registered voters and na PDP stronghold na why dem dey do dis projects for dem.

"We don already approve di works before presidential elections but unfortunately di work no start until now so wetin pipo dey tok say na because we wan make dem vote us na why we dey do di work no be true. Infact na bad tin to do wetin go make pipo vote you for politics?"

"Deputy Governor na from di area and e don tay wey e dey bring up di issue of di road and water wey dey disturb Gama pipo. Opposition just wan create issue, goment no suppose stop work just because election dey come, go round Kano state no be only Gama we dey do work presently." Na so Garba tell BBC Pidgin.

Image example Work dey go on for Gama

Kano State rerun election go happun for some wards for 12 local goments wey dey di state and na a total of 126,345 pipo na im di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey expect to come vote again.

Issues bin dey di Governorship elections wey hold on March 9th for di state as issues of over voting and violence happun for some places.

Presently PDP candidate Abba Yusuf dey lead APC candidate Abdullahi Ganduje with 1,014,353 to 953,522 votes.