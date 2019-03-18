I no go epp una lobby INEC - Buhari fire APC members

Image copyright APC

Nigeria presidency don draw ear give di All Progressive Congress candidates wey still get election for some states say President Muhammadu Buhari no go do any waka to make Independent National Electoral Commission favour dem.

Inside statement wey im release on Sunday, president Buhari tok tok pesin Garba Shehu say dem dey aware say some APC members dey give Buhari mouth say im no interfere on dia behalf for di mata of di upcoming supplementary elections.

Shehu wey reject di criticisms say under Buhari, INEC don dey and go always dey independent without any interference.

"Oda presidents for Nigeria bin dey tamper wit inconclusive elections, dat na why party members dey vex say di same tin no dey happun now.

"Party members wey dey di states wia supplementary elections go happun need to be reminded say dem go need to work hard to earn pipo votes, rather than expect say Buhari go manipulate INEC for dia favour." Na so Shehu tok.

Shehu conclude say under Buhari, INEC dey and go everly remain independent throughout all elections without any interference.

President Buhari na man of convinction and di manipulation of election results go against everything wey im stand for, INEC dey completely in charge, Shehu add.