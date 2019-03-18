Image copyright Oluwatoyin Adewumi

From being homeless because of Boko Haram attacks for im hometown for northern Nigeria to America, Tanitoluwa Adewumi don become New York state chess champion.

Eight years old Tanitoluwa and im family move to America for 2017 but currently im dey live inside homeless shelter with im mama Oluwatoyin, im papa Kayode and im older brother.

Despite di challenges, wen Tanitoluwa show interest to play chess, im mama make sure say im attend di local club.

Tanitoluwa tell BBC say after im "eat finish everyday im dey practice chess for three hours."

Na only last year for 2018 Tanioluwa begin start to play chess and at dat time, im mama tok say money no even dey hand to register am to play for school.

Di school come offer am scholarship as dem see how good Tanitoluwa be especially for im age.

For im papa, Kayode mind: "di sky na just di beginning" for im son Tanitoluwa.

Meanwhile Tanioluwa goal na to one day become di "youngest grandmaster of chess for di world."