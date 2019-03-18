Koffi Olomide don chop 2-year prison sentence

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For July last year Zambia been ban Koffi make e no enta dia kontri

Congo music star Koffi Olomide don chop two year suspended prison sentence for sexual assault by French court.

Di musician popularly known as Awilo been face accuse say im sexually assault four of im dancers.

Prosecutors for di trial for Nanterre, near Paris last month call for seven-year sentence against Koffi and suspended sentences for two of im former employees wey detain di dancers.

Di dancers say three men detain dem while Koffi been dey on tour for France between 2002 and 2006 and dem also withhold dia passport.

Dem say Koffi force dem to sleep with am and im beat dem if dem no agree.

Tori be say di four dancers manage to escape from di villa for June 2006 and dem no return to Democratic Republic of Congo since for fear of reprisal.

Olomide been deny di assault charge as well as allegations say im help di dancers enter France illegally.