Tanitoluwa Adewumi: Pipo don dash over $85,000 to Nigerian chess champion

Image copyright Other

World pipo don dash house rent moni to di 8-years-old Nigerian boy wey win di New York state chess championship.

One American man, Russell Makofsky na im start GoFundMe page for pipo to donate moni for house for Tanitoluwa Adewumi and im family wey dey sleep for homeless shelter for America.

Tanitoluwa and im family become refugees for America for 2017 afta dem japa from Nigeria because of Boko Haram attacks for im hometown for northern Nigeria.

As we dey do dis tori, pipo don raise pass $85,000 out of di $50,000 wey be dia target. Oga Makofsky say dem go use di excess moni for oda tins wey Tanitoluwa go need like education and immigration.

Tanitoluwa start to dey play chess for 2018 and di mama say dem bin no even get moni dat time to register am to play for school.