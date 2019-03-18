Image copyright Ekiti state Ministry of Justice Image example Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda say dem wan begin do psychiatric test for rapist

Ekiti State goment wan from now on dey do compulsory psychiatric test for any rapist wey court don convict and publish dia name and foto for di Ministry of Justice website, then announce dia names for radio and television plus tell di traditional leader of dia town

Di Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, na im tok dis for Ado Ekiti today.

"Di additional measures wey we don put in place include to post di foto of convicted offenders for ogbonge public spaces inside dia communities and dia local government headquarters.

"Give advise to di traditional rulers of di offender communities concerning di crime wey e commit. Upload di sex offender foto for website of di Ministry of Justice."

"Show foto of sex offenders inside Ekiti State Broadcasting Service and announce dia names for radio and television."

"Compulsory psychiatric test for all pesin wey di Director of Public Prosecution don issue case to ansa legal advice for di offence wey get to do wit child defilement. Dis also include pesin wey dey stand trials."

Image example Pesin carry placard dey do I no go gree against rape

Mr Fapohunda tell BBC Pidgin say one of di reason why di state dey respond in dis kind drastic manner na because of di defilement of small small pikin dem.

E say e know say many of di measure wey dem take dey controversial but e dey good and e go provide opportunity for dem to get state wide debate about dis mata.

"We wan host stakeholders meeting about 2 weeks time and we go invite everi bodi to come chook mouth for di best approach to deal wit sex offenders and express dia concern about di mata."

Oga Fapohunda say im no dey happy for di way rape cases dey plenti more-more upon di plenti record of pesin wey dem don convict for di state and add say governor Kayode Fayemi no dey happy about di increase of sexual violence cases.

E say dis new plan wey di goment dey arrange go support di quick-quick torchlight of rape case and comot offenders from list of pesin wey di governor go show mercy.

Di commissioner say di goment go take actions wey go prevent di offenders of dia rights to dignity.