Image copyright Nigeria Bar Association

Court don adjourn di trial of di suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, go Thursday 21 March afta im appear for di next stage of im trial today for Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Last week Tuesday, 12 March, court bin adjourn Justice Onnoghen mata afta im no appear because of health reason.

Im lawyer Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), tok say Onnoghen dey suffer from toothache and even present medical report wey im doctor and Medical Director, Ideal Medical Services, Dr. Francis Uche sign.

Di prosecutor, Aliyu Umar, come tok say e don also receive copy of di letter and medical report wey show say Onnoghen get high blood pressure.

For today sitting, Justice Onnoghen arrive for court more than one hour early for im hearing wey dem for examine im bank accounts before Tribunal adjourned further hearing till Thursday 21 March to enable di prosecutor subpoena di account officer to Justice Onnoghen and allow di suspended CJN appear before di National Judicial Council (NJC).

Before now, Oga Onnoghen don plead not guilty to di six-count charge of non-declaration of assets wey goment bin file against am.

For January, President Buhari suspend Walter Onnoghen, and swear in replacement less than a month before di kontri presidential elections.

Plenti pipo see dis action as politically motivated and dis make pipo for public hala well-well.

President Buhari na im win di presidential election but di main opposition candidate dey challenge di result now for court.