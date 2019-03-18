Lagos: Anoda building don collapse, 4 rescued

Image example Di building partially collapse but nobodi die inside

At least four pipo don dey rescued afta one building partially collapse for Lagos Island on Monday afternoon.

Dis na di third building to enta ground within one week.

Spokesperson for di Lagos State Fire Service, Amodu Shakiru tell di BBC say four people don dey rescued and dey collect treatment for General Hospital afta di building when dey do di official demolition to scata some buildings for Lagos Island.

Image example Many pipo no happy wen Lagos goment come to scata dia house wey no strong well-well

Tori be say di owner of di building collapse wey partially today Monday 18 March bin send four workers to go scata im own house because one of di buildings wey goment bin don plan to demolish.

Di reason im do am na because for inside law, if na goment scata di building, Lagos State goment go claim di land as dia own. Na wen those workers dey work ontop di building e collapse to come trap dem.

Out of di four workers wey dem rescue, two dey injure, di oda two dey okay.

Di Lagos State Building Control bin start di controlled demolition wey dem plan for buildings wey no strong kakaraka for di area. Dis na afta one four storey building wey get primary school inside collapse on Wednesday, wey kill 20 people.

Di Head of Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Kehinde Adebayo, tok say di agency don get plenty phone calls from di area to tell dem about di situation.