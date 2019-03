Almost everibodi for Nigeria wey dey use fuel for one tin or di oda and di only place for pipo to buy am na from petrol station. But how pesin go sabi weda wetin dem sell give am dey complete?

Truth be say e go hard to know, at least for many pipo.

BBC Pidgin carri jerrycan enta four filling station for Lagos to check who dey sell fuel wey complete pass. Di result of our investigation dey inside dis video.

Producers: Olubunmi Okunnu, Gift Ufuoma.