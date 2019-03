Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria opposition People's Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar, don finally file petition against di victory of president Muhammadu Buhari for di February 23 election.

Oga Atiku and im party PDP, wan challenge di victory of di All Progressive Congress candidate President Muhammadu Buhari for di election ontop accuse say wuru-wuru full di election.

For inside di petition wey dem drop on Monday evening, Atiku and PDP dey ask di Presidential Election Tribunal to declare am di winner of di election or cancel di election and order say make dem conduct new one.

PDP National legal adviser Emmanuel Enoidem, tell tori pipo say dem don arrange ogbonge legal team wit more dan 20 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and oda lawyers wey go represent di case.

Enoidem add say dem don also gada pass 400 witness dem to give testimony for di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Enoidem say, di last day for di petition na on Tuesday, but dem decide to file am on Monday evening.