Image copyright Taylor Herring

Ellie Carter na di youngest pilot for UK at di age of 16.

She become di youngest pilot to fly aircraft wey dey carry only one-pesin for January 2019 wen she make headline afta she fly one small aircraft all by herself just three days before she clock 16.

Ellie say she dey interested to become U2 Dragon Lady pilot wey dey part of secret air observation squad for di US Air Force.

Anoda option for her na to become pilot wey dey do stunts.

To epp her fulfil dis dream, EasyJet airline company don offer her opportunity to spend time with Captain Zoe Ebrey wey go mentor her.

According to di 16-year old Ellie, "to fly plane dey amaze and surprise me so I see how much reward to be pilot be for me."

Image copyright Taylor Herring Image example Ellie with her mentor Training Captain Zoe Ebrey

She say she don dey "interested in physics and powered flights from as young as she fit remember.

And she hope say her story go encourage young girls to accomplish whatever dem set dia mind to, because if I fit do am dem too fit do am."

With dia support for Ellie, EasyJet dey aim for 20 percent of dia new trainee pilots to be women by 2020, up from 15 percent for 2017.