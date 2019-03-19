Image copyright Other Image example Nigeria Education Minister Adamu Adamu

"Who dey tok of sending pikin to school wen pesin dey find wetin to chop, I dey ready for any goment to come arrest me, maybe wen dem arrest me I go dey see food chop for prison."

Ibrahim Bala from Kano, north-western Nigeria tell BBC say e get two school age children wey dey house instead of school and e dey wait for goment to come tok say dey wan arrest am.

Oga Bala dey reply Nigerian Education minister Adamu Adamu afta e ya on Monday say dem dey plan policy wey go lead to arrest and court case for mama and papa dem wey no gree cari dia pikin for go school for Nigeria .

"Dis na nonsense policy wey no go work as far as i dey concerned."Bala add.

Image example Ibrahim Bala say e dey wait for goment to come arrest am

According to UNICEF, about 10.5 million pikin dem wey don reach di age of five and 14 years no dey go school for di kontri.

Education Minister tell tori pipo for Abuja say: "Unless we start to jail parents wey no allow dia pikin go school di issue of out of school pikin dem no go finish"

"We go soon criminalise di issue and make di parents dem face di wrath of law,' according to di minister".

But for Ibrahim Bala, im own na say upon all di school shout wey goment dey do, na only private school fit give pesin pikin good education.

"My two children go dey house until I get money to send dem to private school because for goment school dem go just go do sand sand play come back witout learning anythin."

Although di goment say e dey ready to effect di policy soon, e neva give time frame or how e intend to achieve am.

Di minister also explain give journalist all di investment wey goment don do on top basic education for di kontri and dat di goment don spend about 350 billion naira so far.

Anoda parent Badamasi Isah tok say e also get two children of school age wey dey house because wetin to chop na im be priority for now.

"I go happy to send my children go school but I no get money for uniforms, books and oda tins wey school dey require na why I leave dem for house. Dis load wey I dey push to anoda location na N300 dem go pay me and na inside me and my family go chop where i wan see money pay school fees."

Image example Badamasi Isah say goment suppose consider income before toking about arrest

"If goment wan arrest parents, wetin I go advise be say make dem consider income first, if pesin dey make enough money and e no carry pikin go school then make dem arrest am but if na someone like me wey dey struggle to survive then goment no go do beta tin."

According to UNICEF report wey dem do last year, Nigeria get 13.2 million out of school children and Kano get di highest inside with 3 million.

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano for one event wey im present paper last year gree with wetin UNICEF tok but add say many of di children wey dem count na from oda states and countries dem come Kano to come learn Quran.