Image copyright Bauchi State Image example Mohammed Abubakar

Court on Tuesday stop Nigeria election office from going ahead wit di counting and declaration of Bauchi state Govnorship election result.

Federal High Court inside Abuja stop di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding wit di collation, conclusion and announcement of di result of 9 March, 2019 governorship election wey happun for Bauchi State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo issue di order on Tuesday ontop one ex parte application wey All Progressives Congress and di current govnor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar file.

Di oga di law say di order go last till di determination of di case wey two odas cari come court.

Tori be say INEC bin first declare di election inconclusive, but later change mind say dem go go ahead to announce di results wey dey dia hand.