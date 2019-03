Image copyright Getty Images Image example Strike na big issue wey dey affect education for Africa

New teachers for Ghana wey gonment employ to support de double-track education system say dem no collect pay for five months now since dem start work.

De teachers say besides dema appointment letters wey dem collect, Ghana Education Service (GES) no process dema details for payment yet, despite dema follow ups.

President of de Association of Newly Recruited Teachers (ANRT), Collins Nana Adjei Agyeman talk BBC News Pidgin say for February dem meet plus Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who promise say dem go sort dem out by March but so far dem no see anything.

"Just imagine say dem post we to school for five solid months without pay, so now most of us dey depend on de school canteen to feed wey sometimes we dey borrow money from family and friends to cover wanna transport" Mr Agyeman add.

Besides dema appointment letters, dem no get even ID cards based on which dem go fit do biometrics so say GES go fit process dema salaries.

For press statement wey dem release today, dem say life make hard give dem sake of despite say dem dey work den tin, dem no dey get money take sort dema living expenses.

Government recruit some 8,000 new teachers last year after dem introduce de double-track Senior High School system.