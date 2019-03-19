Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aerial view of Tokyo and dia Tower

2019 list of di most expensive cities for di world don come out and na three cities; Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore na im tanda for di number one spot of di ranking.

Di Economist Intelligence Unit wey don dey do dis annual list for 30 years na im bring dis informate come for dia 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey.

Na di first time three cities don share di top spot for di 30-year history of di annual survey, wey compare prices for 133 cities all over di world.

France capital city, Paris wey don be one of di top 10 since 2003, move up dis year, while last year fourth most expensive city wey be Hong Kong, jump up three positions to dey among di three.

Di annual survey, compare cost of over 150 common items like bread, cars, food, rent, transport and clothing for 133 cities around di world.

Dem track weda di prices of all dis tins don go up or down by comparing dem wit di cost of living inside New York, wey dem use as di benchmark.

Paris wia di high cost of living na im make di Yellow Vest demonstrators dey protest for weeks, dey among di top 10 most expensive cities since 2003, wit only transport and alcohol wey pesin fit get value for money compare to oda European cities.

For example di average cost for woman haircut, dey costs $119.04 (£90) inside Paris, compare wit $73.97 inside Zurich and $53.46 inside Japanese city Osaka.

List of 10 most expensive cities for di world

1. Singapore (Singapore)

1. Paris (France)

1. Hong Kong (China)

4. Zurich (Switzerland)

5. Geneva (Switzerland)

5. Osaka (Japan)

7. Seoul (South Korea)

7. Copenhagen (Denmark)

7. New York(US)

10. Tel Aviv (Israel)

10. Los Angeles (US)

List of 10 cheapest cities for di world

1. Caracas (Venezuela)

2. Damascus (Syria)

3. Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

4. Almaty (Kazakhstan)

5. Bangalore (India)

6. Karachi (Pakistan)

6. Lagos (Nigeria)

7. Buenos Aires (Argentina)

7. Chennai (India)

8. New Delhi (India)

Political kasala and hyperinflation for Venezuela don put Caracas for di bottom of di ranking of cheapest cities. Di inflation for dia near 1,000,000% last year and dis come force di goment to launch new currency.