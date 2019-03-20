Image copyright INEC Situation room

Di drama ontop di Rivers State govnorship election result for South South Nigeria don enta anoda level, as court don grant interlocutory injunction, for di Independent National Election Commission to stop di process of result collation for Rivers state.

Na Labour Party, Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) and African Action Congress (AAC) carry court injunction against INEC to stop di process.

Di different parties file separate applications against INEC for di federal high court for Abuja.

Dis one dey come afta court order INEC to stop counting and declaration of result for Bauchi state too.INEC suppose announce on Wednesday March 20 di details of activities of how dem go start di electoral process wey dem stop since Sunday 10 March.

Although INEC never respond to di order, dem don already press pause ontop di court order wey stop dem from counting and declaration of di govnorship result for Bauchi state.

INEC bin press pause ontop di collation of di govnorship results for Rivers state afta katakata burst.