More details don dey come out of wetin dey inside di petition wey Nigeria opposition, People's Democratic Party and dia presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, file on Monday to challenge di victory of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Inside di petition wey dem submit for di Presidential Election petition tribunal for Abuja, PDP and Atiku dey claim say "Di data from INEC server, from result wey dem collate from state to state show say Atiku get 18,356,732 votes to defeat Buhari who dem say score 16,741,430 votes.

With dis one dem claim say Atiku win Buhari wit 1,615,302 votes.

INEC bin declare president Buhari winner say im get 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku, who dem say get 11,262,978 votes.

Di opposition also base dia petition ontop oda tins.

Dem say Buhari no qualify to run for di office of di president ontop say im no get di minimum qualification of school certificate.

"Di schools wey Buhari claim say im go and di certificates im present, Elementary School Daura and Mai Aduaa between 1948 and 1952, Middle School Katsina between 1953 and 1956 and Katsina Pronvincial College (wey be Government College Katsina now) between 1956 to 1961 wey im mention for im CV come attach to Form CF 001, no exist for di dates im mention."

PDP and Atiku dey ask di tribunal for five tins.

Make dem return Atiku as president of Nigeria as na im win, or make dem cancel di presidential election of February 23 and conduct anoda one.