Image example Isah Adamu say na sand im dey use clean im teeth

"Since wey dem born me I neva use money buy toothbrush, na pipo dey buy for me and after di last one lost, over 30 years ago now na sand I dey use clean teeth and e dey work for me."

Na so Isah Adamu tell BBC Pidgin.

Di 70- year old man say every morning im go just gather sand pour for mouth, use hand rinse everywhere come use water wash am off.

Isah wey dey work as gateman for one house say im dey relate with pipo wella and e never get anytime wey pesin accuse am say im mouth dey smell.

"I dey okay with dis method(di sand method) and pipo no dey complain say my mouth dey ooze or something, I dey relate with pipo wella."

Sand to brush teeth?

Idris Ado na dental therapist for Aminu Kano Hospital and on dis issue, e tok say Isah suppose dey add salt for di sand wey e dey use to comot some of di bacteria wey dey mouth.

"Wetin Mallam Isah dey do with sand no entirely dey wrong because e get pipo like that wey dey use sand or charcoal but wetin im suppose do na to dey add salt to di sand to remove bacteria and also get chewing stick wey e go dey use clean im tongue because na place wey dey host plenti bacteria too." Na so Ado tok.

Dr Ado also tok say oral hygiene dey important because di mouth na di gateway to di stomach and wetin affect am dey affect di general health of pesin.

"E dey important to take care of di mouth and everything wey dey inside. Everybody suppose dey visit dentist at least twice every year because no be by only brushing, e get bacteria wey u no fit comot with your brush."

On March 20 every year, di world dey celebrate world oral health day to torchlight di role oral health dey play for di body.

Dis year theme dey aim to create awareness about how to keep di mouth clean.