Police for Kenya on Wednesday say dem don arrest six pipo afta dem seize fakecash wey pass $20million (£15m) from one branch of Barclays Bank for di capital, Nairobi.

Di oga of Criminal Investigation tok dis one for im official Twitter account say dem find di fake notes of 100 dollars from di bank safe room.

Im also post pishure of di safe box with cash:

Among di six pipo wey dem arrest on Tuesday na di pesin wey dem claim say be di owner of di box, one fake investor and two bank officials dem, na wetin DCI add.

For inside statement, Barclays say police corner one of dia customer wey hold im personal "safe deposit box for dia Queensway branch".

Di customer "bin dey hide di fake money for im personal safe deposit box wey dey against di bank rules and regulation", Barclays say dem dey cooperate with di investigations.