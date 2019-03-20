Image copyright Jimi Agbaje/Facebook Image example Jimi Agbaje don contest to be Lagos Govnor for at least three tmes under PDP since 2011

Jimi Agbaje, di PDP govnorship candidate wey constest 2019 govnorship election for Lagos on Wednesday deny say im port comot fromNigeria main opposition party wey be di ko, say na rumour wey im enemies start.

For statement wey im release on 20 March through im toktok pesin, Agbaje complain of di plenty calls from pipo wey wan know whether one tori wey dey trend since morning for social media say im don comot People's Democratic Party get any truth inside.

"Mr. Olujimi Kolawole Agbaje na still card-carrying member of di PDP. Im dey committed to di party," di statement tok."Na anoda of di kain tin wey dey come from propaganda and fake news arrangement from im enemies".

Di Lagos PDP govnorship advise pipo comot mind for di tori.

For di 9 March govnorship election wey happun for Lagos, wey be Nigeria commercial capital, Agbaje lose to APC candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Jimi Agbaje don contest to be Lagos Govnor for at least three tmes under PDP since 2011