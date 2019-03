Image copyright Other

No listen to anybodi wey no wey no wear uniform, if want information go ask for helep desk, dat na some of di sharp informate you suppose know if you be pesin wey dey travel wit aeroplane or pesin wey neva travel wit am before.

If you, your friend or family member na di kain wey dey like to travel by air, dis na some very important tins wey di you suppose sabi.

Na Managing Director of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Saleh Dunoma share dis on Wednesday.

Travel Tip 1

If you dey travel, make sure you leave your house two hours before di time. Dis one go helep you make sure say you avoid traffic wey you no plan for. You go also fit finish all di process before wey you suppose complete inside airport.

Travel Tip 2

When you reach airport, make sure you park for di area wey dem say make you park so airport security no go sama you fine.

Travel Tip 3

As you enta di airport terminal building, try dey look di signboards wey dey give direction. Signs dey evriwia inside di building to direct you to wia you suppose go.

Image copyright FAAN Image example Nigerian goment don dey try to upgrade and improve kontri airport dem - dis one na di new Port Harcourt airport

Travel Tip 4

Inside airport, no listen to anybodi wey no wear uniform. If you get question go information desk, dia dem go tell you wetin you suppose know.

Travel Tip 5