Image example AAC Candidate Biokpoma Awara

Di Federal High Court for Abuja on Wednesday refuse to grant order to stop di counting, collation and announcement of governorship election result for Rivers state.Justice Inyang Ekwo say im no fit grant di exparte order wey AAC candidate through im lawyer, Taiwo .E. Taiwo bring before am.

Taiwo, SAN bin file exparte motion to beg di court to stop INEC make dem no resume to count and declare anybodi winner for di 9th March governorship election for Rivers state.

But Justice Ekwo say im no fit grant dia prayers sake of say dem neva inform INEC and PDP wey join for di mata.

For him ruling , e tell oga Taiwo make e go notify INEC and PDP so dat dem too go prepare come court so dat e go hear everibodi side before e go rule on top di mata. E come adjourn do mata to do 25th of March.

Image copyright INEC Situation room

Nigeria join bodi ontop election mata di Independent Electoral Commission don earlier deny tori wey dey fly upandan say court order dem to stop di collation of of di March 9 govnorship and state house of assembly election results for Rivers state.

Tori bin dey fly upandan say court grant interlocutory injunction wey favour di African Action Congress (AAC) to stop di Independent National Election Commission from continuing wit di collation of results for Rivers state.

Di tori also say Labour Party, and di Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) also file separate applications against INEC for di federal high court for Abuja ontop di process.

But di tok-tok pesin of INEC Rotimi Oyekanmi tell BBC say na fake news.

"No no no no e no true, na rumour, na fake news, nothing from any court from Rivers as I dey speak.

"We suppose release di guidelines today, e go happun before di close of work today." Na so Oyekanmi tok.

Dis one dey come afta court order INEC to stop counting and declaration of result for Bauchi state too.

INEC don already press pause ontop counting and declaration of di govnorship result for Bauchi state afta court order wey stop dem .

INEC bin suspend di collation of di govnorship results for Rivers state afta katakata burst.